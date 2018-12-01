Photos: Meet Kenya’s first marine pilot Elizabeth Marami

At 28, Elizabeth Marami is Kenya’s first female marine pilot.

Born and raised in the coastal city of Mombasa, Marami, scored an A plain in her KCSE exams and was awarded a scholarship to the University of Nairobi to study law.

She, however, found such academic pursuits too ordinary, adjusted her pole and drifted off to Egypt to study navigation for five years in Alexandria.



After he Elizabeth is now a second officer in command and her job involves guiding vessels entering Kenya's territorial waters until they dock or exit the port. All foreign vessels must be guided by Kenyan marine pilots.



Speaking at JKL Live on Citizen TV, the pacesetter disclosed that working in a male-dominated industry has had its fair share of challenges including sexual harassment.

She, however, explains that she appreciates men who work with her as they encourage and push her toward achieving her goals.

She confesses that working with men has helped her understand women better which has helped her not to look women as competitions but team players in the same borderline.



Besides being a marine pilot, Marami would have loved to pursue a career in fashion and writing. She has her own fashion blog where she shares pictures and fashion tips as well as personal essays.

She also started an online platform, Against the Tide which is an initiative for women in the marine industry.

Check out the pictures of the beautiful Marami;





