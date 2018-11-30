Baby faced? How to grow thick, impressive beards

ALSO READ: Five essential fashion tips for women with small breasts

There is always something about men spotting well-kept beards that send women on overdrive. To a large extent, all the cool guys in entertainment, sports and fashion keep some type of facial hair.

Growing a thicker beard can be a challenge for many men for a variety of reasons but many believe that the beard is associated with masculinity, power, leadership and wisdom.

So, for the baby-faced men, how do you achieve that?

1. Eat the right foods to grow your beard

Just like physical fitness, growing and maintaining beards requires a proper diet. Vitamin A and Beta A Carotene which help repair skin tissue, leads to better hair growth.

Vitamin C and E boost sebum production. Sebum is a natural oil produced by humans to lubricate and moisturize hair to give it a thick, lush look.

2. Shampoo and condition your beard

Every man serious about growing a beard will start using best beard oil from the first day. Good beard oil moisturizes your beard and skin underneath while eliminating beard itch and dandruff along the way.

Beard oil made with natural ingredients are always the best choice if you want to grow your beard healthier and thicker.

3. Trim your beard properly

Give it about a month to grow then start trimming it. After your beard grows to a certain point, you can start trimming it yourself.

Although, this requires a little practice. You’re going to need a reliable beard trimmer. Good thing to remember is that you should first define your neckline, and then shape the rest of the beard.

4. Start exercising

Cardio workouts, brisk walking, running, cycling, and dance are proven to make your beard thicker in a faster manner.

This will in turn increase testosterone, which promotes healthy follicles and hair growth. The exercise also increases blood circulation which provides all the nutrients that hair needs to grow thicker and stronger.

5. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water daily, which is about half your weight in ounces, will help you flush out toxins from your body. This will make your skin hydrated, and healthier skin means healthier and thicker beard.

This one may seem obvious to some, but you will be surprised how many men are not doing it.

