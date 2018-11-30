Tacky: Five major dressing mistakes men make

ALSO READ: Ladies, here are five ways on how to rock a simple, classy look

Before a man even speaks, people are prone to form an opinion about the individual based on how they are dressed. They will treat or engage with the person according to the opinions they have formed.

It is thus paramount that men need to absolutely look their best every time and pay attention to the little things. It is those the little things - not dramatic changes - that really make all the difference.

There are, however, many outfit mistakes that men make and end up looking tacky or messy.

1. White Socks

Too many men spoil good looking outfits by wearing the wrong kind of socks. One of the most frequently violated rules of fashion is wearing white sports socks outside of sporting activities.

2. Not Breaking out the Iron

Ironing clothes take a lot of time, and in busy schedules, that step often gets left out. Still, wrinkled clothes can throw off your entire image.

I would recommend to iron a dozen of your outfits over the weekend and keep them for the rest of the week.

3. Running shoes & hiking boots as everyday wear

Running shoes are made for running. Hiking boots are made for people who like hiking. Some men don’t get that athletic shoes are made for athletic wear and are not substitute for casual shoes.

4. Not dressing for the occasion

My dress my choice syndrome? No! It is time for men to start minding their dress code at specific occasions. Don’t just wake up and decide to go, plan and make a little effort.

You cannot head to the beach in a suit and tie, the same way you cannot go to an interview with a soccer jersey. Learn to dress for the occasion, it speaks a lot about you.

5. Belts with big buckles

It is just a simple NO! Do not do it. Wearing a belt is something most men are accustomed to and it’s an accessory that adds an edge to your look in a sophisticated and simple way.

Match the belt and pants with the formality. The belt and shoes should be of the same colour (black with black, brown with brown, blue with blue, and so on).