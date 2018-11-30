﻿ Tacky: Five major dressing mistakes men make : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Fashion Tips

Tacky: Five major dressing mistakes men make

user-avatar
By
Davis Muli

30th Nov 2018

ALSO READ: Ladies, here are five ways on how to rock a simple, classy look

Before a man even speaks, people are prone to form an opinion about the individual based on how they are dressed. They will treat or engage with the person according to the opinions they have formed.

It is thus paramount that men need to absolutely look their best every time and pay attention to the little things. It is those the little things - not dramatic changes - that really make all the difference. 

There are, however, many outfit mistakes that men make and end up looking tacky or messy.

1. White Socks

Too many men spoil good looking outfits by wearing the wrong kind of socks. One of the most frequently violated rules of fashion is wearing white sports socks outside of sporting activities.

2. Not Breaking out the Iron

Ironing clothes take a lot of time, and in busy schedules, that step often gets left out. Still, wrinkled clothes can throw off your entire image.

ALSO READ: Six common character traits of classy women

I would recommend to iron a dozen of your outfits over the weekend and keep them for the rest of the week.

3. Running shoes & hiking boots as everyday wear

Running shoes are made for running. Hiking boots are made for people who like hiking. Some men don’t get that athletic shoes are made for athletic wear and are not substitute for casual shoes.

4. Not dressing for the occasion

My dress my choice syndrome? No! It is time for men to start minding their dress code at specific occasions. Don’t just wake up and decide to go, plan and make a little effort.

You cannot head to the beach in a suit and tie, the same way you cannot go to an interview with a soccer jersey. Learn to dress for the occasion, it speaks a lot about you.

ALSO READ: Ten local Instagram couples we cannot get enough of

5. Belts with big buckles

It is just a simple NO! Do not do it. Wearing a belt is something most men are accustomed to and it’s an accessory that adds an edge to your look in a sophisticated and simple way.

Match the belt and pants with the formality. The belt and shoes should be of the same colour (black with black, brown with brown, blue with blue, and so on).

 

SignUp For Newsletter

Get amazing content delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our daily Newsletter.

Fashion Tips
Dressing Mistakes
Trendsetters

Related Stories

Ladies, here are five ways on how to rock a simple, classy look

Fashion Tips

Ladies, here are five ways on how to rock a simple, classy look

By Davis Muli

Six common character traits of classy women

Readers Lounge

Six common character traits of classy women

By Wambui Mbuthia

Ten local Instagram couples we cannot get enough of

Readers Lounge

Ten local Instagram couples we cannot get enough of

By Wambui Mbuthia

Five essential fashion tips for women with small breasts

Readers Lounge

Five essential fashion tips for women with small breasts

By Wambui Mbuthia

Six wardrobe essentials every woman must have

Fashion and Beauty

Six wardrobe essentials every woman must have

By Davis Muli

Photos: Kenya’s super stylish mother of four who is giving everyone bikini body goals

Entertainment

Photos: Kenya’s super stylish mother of four who is giving everyone bikini body goals

By Wambui Mbuthia

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman