Award-winning fashion blogger and PR guru Lucia Musau is a head turner and the best description of beauty and brains.

The mother of one-Lucia Tumelo and wife to Serge Mark has managed to maintain an incredible body that has left many in awe and admiration.

She is the marketer, founder and CEO of African Elite, a Public Relations & Marketing solutions company in East Africa offering original and tailor made creative concepts and events with the highest level of professionalism.

Going by her regular updated fashion blog, the Kenyan Fashionado blog, Lucia Musau knows how to achieve the perfect balance between style and comfort.

The fashion blog showcases day to day fashion, beauty and reviews products for its users. The blogger bagged the prestigious BAKE award of Best Fashion Blog in Kenya 2018.

Here are some of the fashionistas best looks:

