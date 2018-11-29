﻿ Men drooling over rapper Femi One: Check out her 10 hottest looks : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

Men drooling over rapper Femi One: Check out her 10 hottest looks

user-avatar
By
Yvonne Miranda

29th Nov 2018

ALSO READ: Six common character traits of classy women

Talented rapper Femi One is a beautiful lass who has an eye on fashion and delivers bars upon bars in every outfit she chooses to wear.

Known for her rap prowess, Femi's daring outfits are leaving her male fans drooling and her smashing fashion sense is turning heads. Have a look at how she rocks this 10 looks.

She recently went for a photoshoots and the pictures are worth a second look.

Check out how she posed for the camera with some alluring looks;

ALSO READ: Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell is in Kenya

ALSO READ: Photos: Why netizens are gushing over Janet Mbugua’s hair months after delivery

 

 

SignUp For Newsletter

Get amazing content delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our daily Newsletter.

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke

Femi One
Rapper
Beauty

Related Stories

Six common character traits of classy women

Readers Lounge

Six common character traits of classy women

By Wambui Mbuthia

Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell is in Kenya

Readers Lounge

Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell is in Kenya

By Derrick Oluoch

Photos: Why netizens are gushing over Janet Mbugua’s hair months after delivery

Readers Lounge

Photos: Why netizens are gushing over Janet Mbugua’s hair months after delivery

By Wambui Mbuthia

Five essential fashion tips for women with small breasts

Readers Lounge

Five essential fashion tips for women with small breasts

By Wambui Mbuthia

Six wardrobe essentials every woman must have

Fashion and Beauty

Six wardrobe essentials every woman must have

By Davis Muli

Five common side effects of breast implants

Health

Five common side effects of breast implants

By Davis Muli

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman