Why Supermodel Naomi Campbell is in Kenya

Popular British Supermodel Naomi Campbell is in Kenya. The superstar announced her visit to Kenya via social media by sharing a picture of her with the Kenya Airways crew just before boarding a KQ flight to Kenya.

The catwalk queen, who left London for Nairobi on Friday evening, did not readily disclose the purpose of her visit. However, posting on her Instagram after she arrived in Kenya, she shared a photo of her on the beach captioning it Paradise; hinting that the iconic model could have come to Kenya on vacation.

The 48-year-old supermodel was last in Kenya in 2017 when she spend time at Malindi over the Easter holiday. During that visit, she was staying at the super-exclusive Lion in The Sun resort owned by her ex-boyfriend, Italian Billionaire Flavio Briatore.

