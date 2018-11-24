Easy steps on how to prepare pan seared lamb chops

ALSO READ: Easy steps on how to prepare boneless chicken rice

Let’s make some lamb chops and serve them with pan-seared tomatoes and a delicious healthy vegetable chutney with a touch of buttermilk.

What you will need:

500g lamb chops



1 teaspoon rosemary

1 teaspoon garlic ginger paste

Juice of 2 limes

2 tablespoons oil

ALSO READ: How to make some yummy chicken stock this weekend!

1 teaspoon curry powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Salt to taste

2 tomatoes

What to do:

Rub salt, garlic paste, rosemary, lime juice and black pepper on the lamb chops, ensuring that the marinade is distributed all over the chops. Set aside for 4 to 5 hours to let the flavours infuse well.

ALSO READ: How to prepare minute steaks with sweet peppers and peanut sauce

In a pan over medium heat, add oil and place the lamb chops one by one to cook for about three minutes on each side.

When the lamb chops are almost cooked, cut some tomatoes into quarters and throw them in the pan.

Let the tomatoes cook for about two minutes then place everything on a flat platter and let to rest for about five minutes as you make the chutney.

To make the vegetable chutney:

200ml buttermilk (lala)



Blanched vegetables (1/2 onion, 1/2 carrot and 1/2 leeks cooked for about three minutes in hot water)

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Juice of 1/2 a lime

What to do:

In a blender or food processor, put the blanched vegetables, curry powder and the buttermilk.

Blend until smooth, season with salt then pour the blended mixture in the same pan you pan-seared the lamb chops. The remaining oil is usually full of flavour and will further enhance the taste of the chutney.

Add some black pepper and lime juice then bring to a boil until almost reduced and serve as a side dish with the lamb chops and tomatoes.