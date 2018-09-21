Want to gain some weight? Try these 5 foods

ALSO READ: Six reasons you may be suffering from insomnia

We all know body image is such a huge deal as many of us try to fit into the standard mold of beauty the world has become accustomed to. One minute it is a tiny waist line, the next you need size D cup size to feel pretty or better yet, you need to have the right curves.

To get it ‘right,’ you must have the right weight.

So much nutrition and diet advice is aimed at losing weight that no one ever caters to those who want to add some extra kilos.

Should you be in that category where your weight and size don’t please you, there are certain measures you can take into consideration and before long you will be weighing heavier.

While doing this, remember that it may be harder to add just the same way losing weight is not always easy so stick it through.

Here are 5 foods that you should eat for weight gain.

1. Milk

Milk has been used as a weight gainer or muscle builder for decades. It provides a good balance of protein, carbs and fats and it’s a good source of calcium as well as other vitamins and minerals. Studies have found that milk or whey and casein combined can lead to greater mass gain than other protein sources.

2. Healthy oils

Adding extra fat to your food is an easy way to add calories. However, you want to be sure to choose fats and oils that are good for you. Olive oil is rich in healthy monounsaturated fatty acids and can add calories and flavor to pasta, bread or vegetables. Canola oil is a good source of omega-3 and monounsaturated fats, and it makes it makes a terrific all-purpose cooking oil. Walnut and grape seed oils are lighter in flavor and perfect for topping salads.

3. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds contain polyunsaturated fats that add calories to your diet. Almonds, walnuts, cashew nuts, sunflower seeds, flax seeds and pumpkin seeds are all good for you. Eat roasted nuts and seeds by the handful or slather some nut butter on an apple for a nutrient-dense and calories-dense snack.

4. Homemade protein smoothies

Drinking homemade protein smoothies can be a highly nutritious and quick way to gain weight. Making your own smoothies is the best way since commercial versions are often full of sugar and lack nutrients. It also gives you full control over the flavor and nutrient content.

5. Potatoes and starches

Potatoes and other starchy foods are a very easy and cost effective way to increase your calories. Not only do potatoes and other starches add carbs and calories to help you gain weight, they also increase your muscles glycogen stores. Glycogen is the predominant fuel source for most sports activities. Many of these curb sources also provide important nutrients and fiber as well as resistant starch, which can help nourish your gut bacteria.

That said and done, the secret behind gaining weight is consistently eating more calories than you need. Incorporate these foods into your meal plans and stick to it.