﻿ Photos of Amina Abdi’s adorable family : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

A loving wife, a doting mother: Amina Abdi’s adorable family

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

22nd Jul 2018
Amina Abdi

Having sealed her place as one of the most talented female media personalities in the country, Amina continues to do her best and is endlessly climbing the career ladders.

ALSO READ: The moving story of Muchemi: Raped, attempted suicide at 13, diagnosed with breast cancer at 19

She is no doubt a lady of all trades as she is a singer, actress, TV presenter, social media influencer, an emcee as well as a radio presenter.

Amina started off at Homeboyz radio before sculpturing her path through Maisha Magic, K24 TV and now Capital FM and NTV where she hosts popular The Trend show.

Amina, though popularly known for her media hustles, is an adorable mum, to a son, and a wife. She is married to DJ John Rabar of Homeboyz Radio.

Here are photos of the beautiful family:

ALSO READ: TV queen Lulu Hassan gives glimpse of baby bump ahead of TV debut with husband

SignUp For Newsletter

Get amazing content delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our daily Newsletter.

Amina Abdi
family
celebrity
entertainment

Related Stories

The moving story of Muchemi: Raped, attempted suicide at 13, diagnosed with breast cancer at 19

Readers Lounge

The moving story of Muchemi: Raped, attempted suicide at 13, diagnosed with breast cancer at 19

By Sylvia Wakhisi

TV queen Lulu Hassan gives glimpse of baby bump ahead of TV debut with husband

Entertainment

TV queen Lulu Hassan gives glimpse of baby bump ahead of TV debut with husband

By Derrick Oluoch

Photos: 10 celebrity inspired Burberry looks you can steal

Trendsetters

Photos: 10 celebrity inspired Burberry looks you can steal

By Derrick Oluoch

Actress Celina shares her throwback photo and the internet can’t keep calm

Entertainment

Actress Celina shares her throwback photo and the internet can’t keep calm

By Wanja Mbuthia

Kylie Jenner's decision to pierce her young baby's ears sparks hot debate online

Baby Care

Kylie Jenner's decision to pierce her young baby's ears sparks hot debate online

By Mirror

Seven natural ways to maintain freshness in your house

DIY Fixes and Tips

Seven natural ways to maintain freshness in your house

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman