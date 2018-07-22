Amina Abdi

Having sealed her place as one of the most talented female media personalities in the country, Amina continues to do her best and is endlessly climbing the career ladders.

She is no doubt a lady of all trades as she is a singer, actress, TV presenter, social media influencer, an emcee as well as a radio presenter.

Amina started off at Homeboyz radio before sculpturing her path through Maisha Magic, K24 TV and now Capital FM and NTV where she hosts popular The Trend show.

Amina, though popularly known for her media hustles, is an adorable mum, to a son, and a wife. She is married to DJ John Rabar of Homeboyz Radio.

Here are photos of the beautiful family:

