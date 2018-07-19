ALSO READ: The truth about erectile dysfunction

Have you ever questioned yourself or wondered if you are good enough for your partner? Have you found yourself thinking doesn’t matter what I say, act or dress you might just not be what your partner needs?

If any of these questions have ever appeared in your mind you are aware of that something unconscious is going on.

Let’s observe and analyze the reasons why you are feeling insecure in your relationship:

Your inner voice is the third person in the relationship

Your inner voice is being a terrible friend to you. It is constantly criticizing and focusing on everything negative about you, reminding you of your ‘flaws’ and dismissing all the great things in your life.

It is acting as the third wheel in the relationship. Next time you feel something like “I am never going to be good enough for him" or "I'm sure she will find someone better than me" understand it is your inner voice betraying and playing you.

You always seek for validation from others

If you have grown up caring about people’s opinions about you, that means you have a low perception of yourself and this could affect your relationship negatively.

You have to believe in yourself, understand that you is you. Take time to know yourself and you will find how incredible person you are.

ALSO READ: Here are eight signs that show your boyfriend is serious with you

If you wait for others to tell you how good you are because you don’t know it, you will feel insecure, especially in relationships.

Expecting too much from your partner

In your life there are so many things going on a part of your relationship. How is your physical and emotional health? Do you love what you do? Do you love your work or what you are studying? What about your favorite hobby or passion? Do you make time for it? Are you learning new things? Are you enjoying life?

If most of your answers are no, there are so many things you need to be doing for yourself that you aren’t and expecting your partner to fill it. Remember you are responsible for your joy and happiness.

Your past experiences broke your self-esteem

If during your past experiences someone has abused you, doesn’t matter which kind of abuse (verbal, emotional, physical or sexual) it is normal to feel inadequate.

You need to understand that this is not your fault. Abusers inject into you their insecurities in a way that you don’t see yourself as you truly are. If your current partner is gentle, kind and genuine, they should help you overcome your insecurities.