﻿ Chronicles of a World Cup Diva: Kolinda Kitarovic and Emmanuel Macron love story? : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

Chronicles of a World Cup Diva: Croatian-French president’s love story, nothing touching Putin

user-avatar
By
Mara Fernandez

16th Jul 2018

ALSO READ: Hottest president in the world? Photos of Croatian President Kolinda Kitarovic who is stealing hearts in Russia

The World Cup is over, yeah! Women be ready to have all your men back at home again… The French/’African’ hot team won 4-2 against the Croatian fighters team.

The game was really intense and honestly both teams deserved the victory but France was superior scoring the first goal in the 18 minute. Croatia never gave up scoring two goals, the second a mistake from the French goalkeeper, and maintaining 66% of the game possession. Unfortunately for them, their efforts weren’t enough. The speed and shots effectivity won France their second World Cup.

On the Luzhniki Stadium stands, we saw many interesting personalities like the Russian President Vladimir Putin who attended the match but was not interested in the game. During the prize-giving, Putin showed he is the boss getting an umbrella for himself while the other presidents, the French and Croatian presidents, got completely drenched.

"Nothing can touch Putin. Not even rain!" A twitter user posted.

Despite of this rainy funny moment, both Croatian and French presidents, Kolinda Kitarovic and Emmanuel Macron seemed to have a really good time supporting their own teams.

The ‘hottest president’ in the world went back home happy. Even though her team didn’t get the cup, she looked satisfy with the Croatian performance. Was it because it was the first time the football team got to a World Cup final or because she had fun with the company of the cute French president?

ALSO READ: Chronicles of a World Cup Diva: Oh la la! France propelled to the finals!

The friendship of these two presidents spiced up Social Media as users were left wondering if there was something going on between them.

These are the images that show how good relationship the two leaders have:

world cup final
world cup 2018
russia 2018
world cup
chronicles of a world cup diva
world cup for women
putin in the world cup
vladimir putin
world cup love story
kolinda the presdient
kolinda kitarov

SignUp For Newsletter

We'll never share your email address with a third-party

Related Stories

Hottest president in the world? Photos of Croatian President Kolinda Kitarovic who is stealing hearts in Russia

Entertainment

Hottest president in the world? Photos of Croatian President Kolinda Kitarovic who is stealing hearts in Russia

By Wanja Mbuthia

Chronicles of a World Cup Diva: Oh la la! France propelled to the finals!

Entertainment

Chronicles of a World Cup Diva: Oh la la! France propelled to the finals!

By Mara Fernandez

The best football fan? The world amazed by Croatia’s female President’s extreme support for national team

Entertainment

The best football fan? The world amazed by Croatia’s female President’s extreme support for national team

By Derrick Oluoch

Chronicles of a World Cup diva: Southgate creates style

Trendsetters

Chronicles of a World Cup diva: Southgate creates style

By Mara Fernandez

1 World Cup, 2 weeks and 4 different hair styles of Neymar

Entertainment

1 World Cup, 2 weeks and 4 different hair styles of Neymar

By Mara Fernandez

Bye bye De Gea: These are our new hottest goalkeepers at the World Cup

Entertainment

Bye bye De Gea: These are our new hottest goalkeepers at the World Cup

By Mara Fernandez

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman