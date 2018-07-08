ALSO READ: Amy Winehouse widower publish photos of his wife during 2009 vacation

Are you thinking about selling your house or just want a new look?

Then it is time to reconsider some insight from professionals on how to increase the value of your home without spending busloads of cash.

From adding pillows and a fresh coat of paint to window treatments and hardwood floors, these are simple solutions you need to know about.

Before hitting the road, it advisable to have a plan and a budget you can stick to, to enable you to meet all the required changes without going overboard or taking up loans to do it.

Here are some ways to increase the value of your home.

Get an interior designer

If you want the job done right, get the right person to do it. It is that simple. Get someone who understands their way around homes and will manage the budget no matter how small it is. You need an extra set of hands and eyes to make the home stand out and look appealing. And this is where an interior designer comes in.

Manage your space

You need to clean up your home and ensure everything is put in place. If you’re showing your home to a potential buyer always ensure everything is in working order.

Light up the home

Lighting is one of the most important concepts in a space, and one that's often overlooked. Consider investing in a variety of light sources to add depth to the room. This does not mean breaking the bank. Think of lampshades, reflective hurricane containers, candles etc.

Ensure cleanliness

When someone is coming to look at the house as a potential home owner, ensure the compound is clean, the grass is well-trimmed, and litter is picked. People will judge your house with the first impression as they drive in to your parking.

Maintenance

It is important to ensure your house is in good, if not great condition. Give your home a makeover by adding a fresh coat of paint, fix broken windows, replace what is missing and ensure everything is appealing. When it comes to wooden fixtures and finishings, make sure they are well polished and shiny too.

Upgrade the house

It is always a good idea to remodel your house to increase its value. You can do this by replacing old tiles, adding some wall paper or even building a patio.