Gum getting stuck on wooden surfaces is not only annoying but disgusting!

While these unpleasant messes are often at least partly down to kids forgetting how to dispose of gum correctly or getting stuck on the shoes and being carried into your house, the unfortunate truth is that the stuff is just so sticky that it will attach itself to anything and everything.

Good news is, whether you are struggling to get rid of the chewing gum or a stain it has left behind, the answer to your problems might be easier than you think.

Here are a few tips you can use to get rid off the gum with ease.

Scrape it off

The first step you need to take is to use a scrapper or butter knife to get rid of the excess gum on the wooden floor. Do so gently so as not to scratch the floor. It might take longer but you lower the risk of damaging the floor.

Ice it

Take an ice pack or place several ice cubes into a plastic bag and place it on the gummy surface. Leave it for 10 minutes so the gum can harden. Once it is chilled or frozen, peel it off or use a blunt knife to scrape it off.

Olive oil

Pour a few drops of olive oil or any vegetable oil you may have and let it soak for about 10 minutes. This will dissolve the gum and make it easier to remove.

Peanut butter

The oil in the peanut butter will soften and eventually dissolve the gum. Place a generous amount over the affected area and let it stay for a few minutes then remove it.

Sellotape or duct tape

While this may take longer, it is equally as effective. Cut a small piece of sellotape and place the sticky side on the chewing gum. Press it then lift it off. The gum will stick on the tape and come out. Repeat until it is all out.

Once it is all out, clean the area with warm soapy water or dab polish remover on a cotton ball and wipe clean the surface. To restore the wood, spray the area with wood cleaner and leave it overnight then clean it off.