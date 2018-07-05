Photos: Philomena Kabogo, Kiambu County’s former first lady steps out in a shoe worth Ksh.125, 000

Former Kiambu governor, William Kabogo, never shies from showcasing his love for a lavish lifestyle. He former legislator is described by some as one of the richest politicians in Kenya. He owns a fleet of classy cars and speed bikes. The father of two is married Philomena Kabogo, who despite always holding him down, prefers to keep a low profile.
The Kabogo family recently stepped out to grace a relative’s wedding.
It is in this occasion that Philomena took to her Instagram account to post photos from the wedding.
When she looked all glorious and glammed up, her footwear caught our attention. The Mrs. Was donning a pair of Gucci Court heels retailed at a price of $1,250, an approximate price of Ksh.125, 000.