Taking time off the busy schedule to hang out with the girls is a joyous thing ladies looks forward to at the end of a busy week. There are those that like to go out make merry and dance on table tops whereas there’s a good chunk of others who would rather stay home and watch movies over popcorn, or maybe a glass of wine. Or both.
Here are a few of our picks.
- The notebook Show me a girl who doesn’t remotely believe in real love. Even if they have not found it today and I will tell you for sure they never watched this sappy delivery of one of the greatest love stories to be told on film.
- Mean girls Girls like to have fun but they are also mean sometimes. As grown ladies, just watch this film to reminisce about the days you didn’t know better than to beef with someone who dates your ex-boyfriend. Also for the sake of reference out here, no one should be explaining jokes to you, c’mon!
- Sex and the city You definitely do not have the time to start watching the whole series at this time, so help yourselves to some 145 minutes of a good laugh and learn a mischievous fact or two from it.
- No strings attached This movie mirrors unconventional sex lives and engagements that are now a reality. Apart from it being relatable, it is one of the funny movies that will have you in between giggles, chuckles and stitches.
- How to lose a guy in 10 days In a clique of lady friends, there is always that one friend going through something that makes them want to lose the guy in 10 days or less. This one is for solidarity and the fun lesson.
- He is just not that into you Dating is not that much of a puzzle as we always think it is. This classic gem is good to learn a few things bout dating without having to go through the heartache yourself. Although a water down from the book, there is still a lot of valuable information you can pick from this one.
- Titanic 256 times is not enough to watch this classic film. You will always stumble upon some new information that you overlooked in the movie.
- Legally blonde A young fashionable spoilt lady is dumped by her boyfriend who finds her ‘too shallow.’ Classic lady in love style, she takes it up a notch and follows him to law school. Away from her main agenda, she stumbles on the fact that she can be more than good looks chasing a hunk.
- Miss congeniality Special FBI agent Gracie goes undercover as a model despite being the least feminine person she knows. Trading her badge for a bikini makes this story one of the most sidesplitting attempts at solving (or is it preventing) a crime.