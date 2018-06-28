Photos: Meet Esther Wahome’s all grown beautiful daughter who stole the show at Groove Awards 2018

Esther Wahome and Michelle

The annual Groove Awards ceremony for the year 2018 took place over the weekend on June 24th at the Kasarani stadium. When the occasion was graced by the gospel industry bigwigs, we could not fail to notice some new faces. Among the newbies was legendary gospel singer, Esther Wahome’s all grown and cute daughter.

Michelle Wangondu, who accompanied her mom to the event is indeed a beauty to reckon. Here are some of her photos: