Five life lessons every adult should learn from kids

One of the most interesting parts of growing up was childhood because everyone knew/thought you are innocent, did stupid things unconsciously, you were a free spirit and had no idea at times of what is going on because you were still a toddler. During the childhood phase there is a lot that an infant does that makes him or her be a better living being and that is what adults need for a fulfilling life. Here are five life lessons every adult needs to learn from children so that they are able to live life again!

Be crazy once in a while

As a child, there is always a crazy side of you that made people laugh hard. It does not hurt to be a crazy bee as an adult because life is never that serious. It will make your life more fun and lively especially among your loved ones because it may brighten their moods when they had a long day or are feeling sad.

Be yourself

When we were kids nobody ever cared what they wore and people’s opinions. This is because there was the self-love and confidence. But when one grows up, things change. One starts to think what others will say about their outfits, personality and that should be the least of your concerns. Simply be yourself and don’t give a damn about people!

Be ambitious

Children have big dreams and it’s a beautiful thing because it shows they are focused. Remember the days you wanted to be a surgeon, engineer, dentist and the likes? That should never change as an adult because been ambitious makes one chase their dreams and face huge milestones that enable them to overcome fears. An adult with no ambition is nothing more than a dead man.

Learn new things

As a kid there are a lot of things we learn and benefit us even if it was once. Maybe you discovered how to wipe the table, play a game, a new dance move and the list is endless. Learn something new should be a norm in an adult’s life because it stimulates you intellectually, gives one something to always look forward to and breaks the norm of your day-day activity.

Enjoy life and take one day at a time

Infants have no hurry or pressure to grow up and be an adult. They take a day at a time and live in the moment because they won’t be kids forever. But what about adults? There is a lot of pressure that bites them. Some say how they want to get married by 25 years or have five kids by then and one is not even sure about their life. Just take a day at a time and remember to involve God in your plans. Don’t plan to fail.

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke