When we become physically ill, it is our body’s way of communicating that there is something the body lacks to operate in its ideal way. Nutrition and diet is one way to help your body recover and to relieve it of symptoms before packing up on drugs which may have unhealthy side effects. It is the flu season due to the cold and here are some of the fruits you can take to help fight the influenza.

1. Bananas: The benefits of this fruit can never run out and the fact that it is available in plenty makes it even better. Bananas contain a protein called banana lectin which provides a barrier to stray viruses rendering them harmless.

2. Citrus fruits: these include oranges, lemon, limes, grapefruit as they are rich in vitamin C which if you get plenty of, you could help relieve the symptoms faster. This cluster of fruits can reduce a cold duration by a day. So you know better to reach out to the fruit basket before those antibiotics.

3. Papaya: Rich in Beta-carotene, Vitamins C and E of RDA up to 250%, the combination has proven to kick out the cold if taken repeatedly. Commonly referred to as the pawpaw here in Kenya, the fruit can reduce inflammation in the body which could be a result of dehydration in the system.

4. Berries: (Strawberries, cranberries, blueberries, blackberries, Acai berry) are known as antioxidant powerhouses. One serving of these is five times over that of other green vegetables. These antioxidants can also protect the body from foodborne illnesses.

5. Apples: An apple a day may also keep the cold away. Rich in antioxidants that are much more powerful than vitamin C, apples have flavonoids that are known to fight the virus fast and even prevent heart disease.

6. Garlic & ginger: (not entirely fruits) when taken raw, these two can do more than provide throat relief. Garlic contains sulphuric compounds that produces potent antioxidants good to fight the cold. While garlic can be used with other fruits in smoothies or juices.