Meet Ms Memory Kachambwa, the new FEMNET’s Executive Director

Ms Memory Kachambwa

The pan African women’s rights organization, African Women’s Development and Communication Network- FEMNET, has appointed a new executive director.

Ms Memory Kachambwa, the organisation’s Head of Programmes who has been acting since April 1, was confirmed to the position as the executive director.

The announcement was made by the board’s chairperson, Ms Emma Kalya on behalf of the organisation.

Ms Kalya said in a communication to members spread over the continent that the new executive director was appointed to the position in a recruitment process undertaken by FEMNET’s board of directors.

Ms Kachambwa takes over from Ms Dinah Musindarwezo, who resigned early in the year after serving for six years at the helm of the organisation whose aim is to strengthen the role of African NGO's focusing on women's development, equality and human rights.

She has been head of programmes in the organization since 2016.

The organisation’s board praised the new executive director, saying she would bring inspiration, value and innovation to the organization which turns 30 this year.

“Memory identifies as an intersectional feminist, as well as a women’s rights and gender equality activist with excellent strategic and change management skills and experience,’’ Ms Kalya said in the communication to members.

“In light of this, we strongly believe she has the capacity and the will not only to lead, but enhance the existing core competencies of FEMNET and inspire the needed value innovation to take the Network to another level,’’ the board said of the new executive director.

Ms Kachambwa holds a Master’s degree in Philosophy in Management and Integrated Water Resources with a focus on women and is currently pursuing another in Peace, Human Rights, Gender and Development.

With more than 18 years of experience of related work from five organisations including FEMNET, the new executive director holds a Bachelor of Science in Geography, Environmental Science and Geology.