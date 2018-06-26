Photos: Lilian Muli treated to a surprise Baby shower attended by media bigwigs

Lillian Muli

Citizen TV’s Lilian Muli was treated to a surprise baby shower over the weekend. The prime –time news anchor is expecting her second baby in a few days. The secret baby shower took place at the Secret Garden Café and was graced by female media moguls and close friends.

Lilian definitely had a blast as she took to Instagram to give a shout out to all those that made the baby shower a success.

had a wonderful Day filled with Love and Laughter @wanguingechu how can I ever Thankyou? God Bless you. Had to save these shoes from getting eaten (yes they are edible) they were mounted on the beautiful cake thanks to @rahelombaka. Can’t wait to Post the pics from my surprise Baby shower, it’s humbling when people genuinely care. @annekiguta prayer warrior, @official_cessp my partner in crime and laughter @officialjanetmbugua beautiful soul @monicakiragu always so supportive @muthoniwamukiri beautiful and kind @shixkapienga body goals bae @conniealuoch stylish and so sweet; carol (Kolkatch) why can’t I find you on IG? Anyway I Love you dear. All my precious friends ciru, njeri, Ck, Lynn, Fiona, Joan, Esther, Liz, I Love you guys so much...@muchiriframes you are so special...

Here are photos from the baby shower:

This happened just days after Lilian Muli said she wouldn’t be holding a baby shower