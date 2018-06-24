ALSO READ: Is Meghan Markle already pregnant?

TV siren Lillian Muli yesterday, 23rd June, was hosted to a surprise pageantry baby shower by her friends.

The private affair was held at the Secret Garden Café in Nairobi’s Riverside drive.

The classy affair was graced by Muli’s childhood friends and celebrated media personalities including Anne Kiguta, Janet Mbugua, Connie Aluoch and Shix Kapyenga.

Overwhelmed with joy, Muli took to her social media to thank her friends for the love they accord her:

“I had a wonderful Day filled with Love and Laughter @wanguingechu how can I ever Thankyou? God Bless you. Had to save these shoes from getting eaten (yes they are edible) they were mounted on the beautiful cake thanks to @rahelombaka.”

“Can’t wait to Post the pics from my surprise Baby shower, it’s humbling when people genuinely care. @annekiguta prayer warrior, @official_cessp my partner in crime and laughter @officialjanetmbugua beautiful soul @monicakiragu always so supportive @muthoniwamukiri beautiful and kind @shixkapienga body goals bae @conniealuoch stylish and so sweet; carol (Kolkatch) why can’t I find you on IG? Anyway I Love you dear. All my precious friends ciru, njeri, Ck, Lynn, Fiona, Joan, Esther, Liz, I Love you guys so [email protected] you are so special... Her post read.

Photos: Instagram

