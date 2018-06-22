ALSO READ: 6 signs your body is too acidic

A food allergy occurs when the body's immune system sees a certain food as harmful and reacts by causing symptoms.

The allergic reaction may be mild but in rare cases it can cause a severe reaction called anaphylaxis.

According to Medline Plus, anaphylaxis is a serious allergic reaction. It can begin very quickly and symptoms may be life-threatening. The most common causes are reactions to foods especially peanuts, medication and stinging insects. Other causes include exercise and exposure to latex and sometimes no cause can be found.

However, not many people know whether they are allergic or not allergic to certain types of foods. Reactions can be unpredictable and with time they can worsen when not diagnosed in time.

Here are signs you may be having a food allergy.

Your skin breaks out

For you to know if you have an allergy or not, your skin starts to feel itchy, you become swollen and redness begins to appear on that area. You experience patches on your hands and feet.

Your chest feels tight

If you have trouble swallowing food, it shows that the food has triggered your immune system to react and your white blood count cells become more causing you to feel inflamed.

Experience vomiting and cramps

When you experience a food allergy it can lead to one vomiting due to the body rejecting the food. If serious, it can cause stomach cramps resulting to food poisoning.

Dizziness

This occurs when you eat food you are allergic to! When it happens, it leads to a drop in blood pressure resulting to a faint pulse.

Difficulty in breathing

Food allergy can cause one to have difficulty in breathing and you begin to wheeze and the throat becomes tight. This can turn out to be deadly and one needs to seek medical help immediately should this occur.