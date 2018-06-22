ALSO READ: Ten items you should never insert in your lady bits and why

Experiencing a climax during intercourse is indeed a mind-blowing sensation. Unfortunately, there are women who do not experience certain orgasms and this could make them feel left out. Some go to the extent of buying sex toys and masturbating for them to experience the orgasms. When it comes to female orgasms, there are different types which every woman needs to experience in her lifetime and they include:

The Clitoral Orgasm

The clitoris is one of the most sensitive spot in the woman’s body. This is because it’s main purpose is to provide pleasure. This type of orgasm is the most common and when stimulated right by your man it sends you to cloud 100. The disadvantage of immediate clitoral orgasm, there won’t be enough pleasure. Let your man do the touch for a great sensation.

The Breast Orgasm

According to a study reported on Science of Relationships it was discovered the stimulation of the nipple is an area of the brain known as the genital sensory cortex. This is the same brain region activated by stimulation of the clitoris, vagina, and cervix. The nipple is an erogenous zone that can make the woman reach the big O when your partner knows how to nipple play well. During the nipple play, there is a hormone called oxytocin that gives the electrifying feeling which makes the woman orgasm and creates more sexual tension. When it comes to this type of orgasm the breast size does not matter but the sensitivity.

The Vaginal Orgasm

This is among the most difficult orgasms for the woman. The vaginal orgasm can only be achieved through intercourse. It is also said to be the long lasting one because of the erectile tissues located inside the vagina.

The Squirting Orgasm

Squirting is the state whereby the lady is ejaculating. The ejaculation is released from the urethra during the vaginal orgasm which gives a memorable sensation. The best way to achieve this orgasm is to be in the missionary sex position and engage in foreplay for a longer period.

