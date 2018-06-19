Jane Ngoiri

NTV’s Kiswahili news anchor and reporter, Jane Ngoiri has successfully managed to keep her family life private. The bubbly news anchor has always kept low key when it comes to her personal life. Jane Ngoiri

However, there comes a time and one has to do what they have to do. That was the case on Sunday as the world celebrated Father’s Day, as Jane Ngoiri posted her husband’s photo on Instagram in the spirit of celebrating dads.

Her post read:

“Happy Father’s Day to the World’s Greatest Dad. I appreciate and celebrate you every day. I say thank you for the sleepless nights, for being there for our Son Amir especially when I am working late. God Bless You, Abdillahi Hussein,.#WorldsGreatestDad #FathersDay #NoOneLikeAFather,” Jane Ngoiri's husband and their son

Jane and Abdillahi Hussein have been married since 2015 and together, they have a son, Amir. In a previous interview with True Love magazine, Jane admitted that being married to a person of different religion has not been a walk in the park as there is a lot of pressure for her co convert, change her dressing code and even names.