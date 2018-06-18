Anne Kiguta [Courtesy]

Joining the world in marking Father’s Day, beautiful TV anchor Anne Kiguta took to social media to wish her baby daddy a Happy Father’s Day.

ALSO READ: When is the earliest I can test my baby for HIV?

She shared a picture of Jomo Gecaga carrying their twins, and captioned it “Happy Father’s Day.”

The two then lit up the comments section as they exchanged pleasantries with Jomo expressing his respect for the mother of his children. Anne and Gecaga [Courtesy]

The two took it a notch higher when Anne commented that Kenyan parents are to blame for calling their spouses mummy and daddy thus confusing their kids. Jomo asked who her ‘daddy’ was and she cheekily replied that it was him:

annekigutaLol @jomogecaga I don’t think @mosesambani2 can be helped ???? ????but Kenyan parents we are to blame for calling each other mummy and daddy... ????????lizmaasai??

…

jomogecaga@annekiguta sorry then whose your Daddy ????

ALSO READ: The touching story of Tedd Josiah coping with the loss of his wife, raising their daughter

annekiguta@jomogecaga ????

Ann and Jomo have a daughter and a on together. With much about their relationship kept in secret, it is not clear whether the two parents are staying together with their children or co-parenting.

Jomo is nephew and the personal secretary to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke