﻿ Father’s Day Eve: Makueni Governor shows off his babysitting skills : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Readers Lounge

Governor Kivutha Kibwana shows off his babysitting skills to make the Day of the African Child

user-avatar
By
Derrick Oluoch

16th Jun 2018
Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana

As the world prepares to mark this year’s Father’s Day tomorrow, Africa is celebrating its children, interestingly on the eve of Father’s Day. In the same spirit, Makueni Governor took to social media to remind all to reflect on their contribution to make African children thrive and develop.

ALSO READ: Eight important things a mother should teach her daughter

In a post that has excited social media, Governor Kibwana shared a photo of himself babysitting a baby girl captioning it:

Today as we celebrate the #DayofTheAfricanChild, themed 'Leave no child behind for Africa's Development', Let's all reflect on our contribution to make our children thrive and develop.
We all have to uphold child rights, advocate for them and most importantly protect them.

In the photo, the politician is carrying the baby strapped on his back with a leso.

Explaining the photo, he said that it is aimed at celebrating the Day of the African Child.

The uncommon photo delighted many online users who took to the comment section to pour congratulatory messages to the senior politician for publicly associated himself with a duty the society perceives to be a reserve for women:

 

ALSO READ: Confessions: Now that I earn more than he does, he has stopped paying the bills

The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Evewoman.co.ke

Father’s Day
Main man
Prof Kivutha Kibwana
parenting

Related Stories

Eight important things a mother should teach her daughter

Parenteen

Eight important things a mother should teach her daughter

By Mara Fernandez

Confessions: Now that I earn more than he does, he has stopped paying the bills

Readers Lounge

Confessions: Now that I earn more than he does, he has stopped paying the bills

By Simon and Boke

Deadbeat dad at 21? Many rotten ‘Rotondos’ in our society

My Man

Deadbeat dad at 21? Many rotten ‘Rotondos’ in our society

By Tony Mochama

Why children have nightmares - how to avoid bad dreams, what to do when your little one is scared

Readers Lounge

Why children have nightmares - how to avoid bad dreams, what to do when your little one is scared

By Mirror

I dread that missed call from the nanny

Lady Speak

I dread that missed call from the nanny

By BERYL WANGA ITINDI

Five signs your child has food sensitivity

Parenteen

Five signs your child has food sensitivity

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman