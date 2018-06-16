Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana

As the world prepares to mark this year’s Father’s Day tomorrow, Africa is celebrating its children, interestingly on the eve of Father’s Day. In the same spirit, Makueni Governor took to social media to remind all to reflect on their contribution to make African children thrive and develop.

In a post that has excited social media, Governor Kibwana shared a photo of himself babysitting a baby girl captioning it:

Today as we celebrate the #DayofTheAfricanChild, themed 'Leave no child behind for Africa's Development', Let's all reflect on our contribution to make our children thrive and develop.

We all have to uphold child rights, advocate for them and most importantly protect them.

In the photo, the politician is carrying the baby strapped on his back with a leso.

Explaining the photo, he said that it is aimed at celebrating the Day of the African Child.

The uncommon photo delighted many online users who took to the comment section to pour congratulatory messages to the senior politician for publicly associated himself with a duty the society perceives to be a reserve for women:

