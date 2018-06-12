﻿ Photos: Janet Mbugua flaunts her baby bump in Paris and she looks like a snack : Evewoman - The Standard
Janet Mbugua flaunts her growing baby bump in Paris

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

12th Jun 2018

Media personality Janet Mbugua is in Paris with her husband Eddie Ndichu. The former Citizen TV prime time news anchor is with no doubt enjoying every minute of her visit judging from her posts. Janet, who is expecting her second child accompanied her husband, who is on a business trip.

Eddie took to his Instagram account about a week ago to announce that he’d be travelling to France WITH Janet in tow for some romance.

Off to France to talk about #Fintech in Africa! Guess whose coming along for a bit of #Romance @officialjanetmbugua ???? #AnniversaryTrip #NdichusInParis Have a fabulous week!

Janet, who loves posting on social media has been feeding us with awesome photos of her in Paris. Feed your eyes:

#NdichusInParis
The Paris sunshine
Some beer as we catch up
Just coffee and chill

Photos: Courtsey Instagram

She is rocking the baby bump so well.

Janet Mbugua
Baby bump
Paris
France
Photos of Janet Mbugua in Paris

