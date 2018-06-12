ALSO READ: Smriti Vidyarthi flaunts baby bump days after taking a break from the screens

Media personality Janet Mbugua is in Paris with her husband Eddie Ndichu. The former Citizen TV prime time news anchor is with no doubt enjoying every minute of her visit judging from her posts. Janet, who is expecting her second child accompanied her husband, who is on a business trip.

Eddie took to his Instagram account about a week ago to announce that he’d be travelling to France WITH Janet in tow for some romance.

Off to France to talk about #Fintech in Africa! Guess whose coming along for a bit of #Romance @officialjanetmbugua ???? #AnniversaryTrip #NdichusInParis Have a fabulous week!

Janet, who loves posting on social media has been feeding us with awesome photos of her in Paris. Feed your eyes: #NdichusInParis The Paris sunshine Some beer as we catch up Just coffee and chill

Photos: Courtsey Instagram

She is rocking the baby bump so well.

