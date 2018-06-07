ALSO READ: 5 creative ways to keep track of your lipstick shades

What makes gel manicure a favorite you ask?

Gel manicures are generally shinier, beam better on your nails and they last longer without chipping unlike regular manicures. Another plus is they dry much faster.

These reasons and many more make gel manicures the preferred option for most women.

Unfortunately, they do have their risk factor. The drying process usually involves using a lamp that emits UVA rays to hasten the process. These are the same types of rays emitted by the sun which we have been warned cause skin cancer and premature aging.

While your nails are under the lamp for only a short period of time, consistent use over the years will have its effect. And due to the risks, dermatologists’ advice that you space out your gel manicures.

With that said, there are certain steps you can take to ensure your next gel appointment is much safer and healthier for your skin.

Here are ways to go about this:

Pick the right polish

If you decide to apply your gel polish at home, make sure you have the right polish and the right lamp for the drying process. It is important to note that different types of polish formulas might need a different type of curing light. Follow the instructions on your home kit keenly and do not compromise.

Use sunblock

Gel manicures expose your skin to both UVA and UVB light. It is therefore important that you lather up on that sunscreen before your manicure. Go for a sunblock with a broad spectrum with a recommended SPF of 30 to 50.

ALSO READ: Transformative brush tricks that every girl needs

Research on the salon ahead of time

Before you settle on the place to get your manicure done, do prior research. It is advisable that you visit the salon in advance. Make sure that the place is clean and has professional and experienced practitioners. You want your gel manicure to turn out great looking. This will also help avoid instances where you might have your cuticles cut leading to an increased risk of infection. Ouch!

Use fingerless sun-protective gloves

To add to your protection, you can buy protective gloves with a UPF rating for your manicures. This is like the fabric version of SPF. When purchasing, go for fingerless ones and make sure they have UPF 50. You can check online for a great pair at different price ranges.

Avoid gel manicures if you have weak or brittle nails

It is best to stay away from gel manicures if you have nails that are prone to breaking as this is only likely to damage them. If you also have a sensitivity to UV light you will need to avoid these manicures. It is also important to note that there are certain medications such as antibiotics that will heighten your sensitivity to UV rays. This calls for caution while you’re on medication so do your homework.