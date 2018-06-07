ALSO READ: Eight interesting things you should never try on a first date

The World Cup is around the corner and we want to present you, successful and beautiful wives that will be probably accompanying some of the most famous football players during the event.

Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez is a 22 years old Spanish model with a very unique sportive style. CR7, that is playing for Portugal, and Georgina have had a baby girl together and she takes care of the other previous three children the player had. We love her because Ronaldo, playing for Portugal, fell in love with her when she was a sales girl in an exclusive boutique, what makes us believe our Cristiano Ronaldo is somewhere over there.

Antonella Rocuzzo

The wife of Leo Messi is Antonella Rocuzzo. They have been friends since they are 8 years old in Rosario, Argentina, the team the football player is playing with. When a very young Messi travelled to Barcelona, he realized he cannot live without her and travelled back to Argentina to take her with him. Currently the couple have three children together.

ALSO READ: 8 signs he will go ghost on you

Shakira

Who doesn’t know Shakira? The Colombian artist is worldwide known because of her unique music and her hips movement. Gerard Pique, Shakira’s husband and playing for Spain, meet her during South Africa’s World Cup and they have been together since then, currently they have had two children.

Pilar Rubio

An union between journalism and sports. Pilar is a Spanish presenter married to Sergio Ramos, the captain of the Spanish football team. They have been together for some years now and they had their third kid recently.

ALSO READ: Four movies to watch with your partner during the cold season

Edurne

Edurne is the girlfriend to one of the best goal keepers this World Cup is going to have, David De Gea, both of them Spanish, she is a very successful presenter and singer. This couple has been together for so many years but they like keeping their relationship very private.