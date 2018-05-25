ALSO READ: Five healthy habits to do before bedtime

Just because something is good for your hair or body, it does not mean you can slather it on your face. With DIY’s popping up from every corner advocating for this or that remedy, not every hack is worth trying.

Your face is the most obvious part of your body everybody will see hence the need for giving it special attention.

It is easy to panic when your face wash runs out and you reach out for something else you think may work, but there are some things you should never ever put on your face. It is easier to deal without a face wash than a nasty reaction to the substitute you played.

To avoid unwanted breakouts, irritation or allergic reactions, make sure to never swipe any of these products on your gorgeous face.

Body lotion

The reason it is called so is that it is meant to be applied to the body. Research shows that the skin on your face is much thinner than other parts of the body which is why nearly all body lotions contain less nourishing and more fragrance ingredients than facial moisturizers. Traditional body lotions should not be applied to your face because their ingredients can lead to even more dryness, clogged pores, and other potential allergic reactions.

Hot water

While a steam facial is good for your face, contrary to what people think about using hot water to remove bacteria, hot water can actually strip the moisture out of the outermost layer of your skin.

Mayonnaise

As you probably know, mayo is good for your hair but not for your face. This is because it is acidic, and it can result in clogging up of pores.

Deodorant

Just because it makes you smell good and stops you from sweating it does not mean it works the same way on your face. This will only stop your face from breathing and lead to a breakout.

Sugar

With many DIY’s using sugar as an ingredient, it may not be such a good idea to use it, especially on your face. Promoted as an exfoliant, sugar can scratch and abrade your skin.

Lemon juice

Citrus fruits like lemons can irritate the skin because they have a chemical called psoralen which makes your skin sensitive to light. Lemon is loaded with acids which can erupt the skin as well as disrupt your pH balance. Exposure to the sun can lead to burning and irritation.

Petroleum jelly

Many swear by Vaseline because it can cure cuts and bites but using it on the face can do more harm than good. While it moisturizes your skin, it also seals in debris and dirt which could further dry and blemish the skin.

Vinegar

One of the best toners you can use, vinegar that has stayed for too long becomes stronger and can burn your skin. When using it as a toner, dilute it with more water.

Toothpaste

For the longest time, toothpaste has been promoted as an acne cure. According to dermatologists, toothpaste can actually raise melanin production and it can form brown spots as well as discoloration in the parts applied. Due to the mint, it can irritate your skin further and even lead to scars. It is better to apply tea tree oil to the affected area instead.

Shampoo

Just because it is soapy and makes your hair smell good, it doesn’t mean that it will do the same for your face. Your face needs a cleanser made with milder ingredients while your hair requires strong surfactants to get rid of the oil and dirt. Shampoo will end up making your face look dry and flaky. When washing your hair, ensure the shampoo doesn’t touch your face and if it does rinse it off with a gentle cleanser.