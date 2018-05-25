Jahmby Koikai recovering well

Media personality Njambi Koikai is recovering well abroad. The former The Trend show host has been battling endometriosis and lung complications for a while now. She seems to be recovering well after a series of surgeries in the States.

The ever lively female MC, populary known as Fayah Mamma has been consistent on updating her followers on her recovery journey. Her recent posts have got guys gushing as she is no longer confined to a hospital bed with tubes running all over her body, as was initially the case.

Though Jahmby is still in America as she is still receiving therapy, she is looking good and hopes to be back in the country soon.

She is also fundraising for Ksh.5M to cater for her hospital bill.

Here are some of her recovery photos that have lit the internet:

Wishing her a fast full recovery.

