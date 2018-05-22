ALSO READ: Dumped at old age: My 81-year-old boyfriend has left me for another woman

One in eight 26-year-olds are still virgins, according to new research. Young people – millennials – are waiting longer to have sex than the previous generation, analysts say, as they're worried about intimacy and being humiliated on social media.

In previous generations, information shows around one in 20 people were still virgins by the age of 26 – be the reason the Swinging Sixties or simply the fact people got married earlier.

A project to find out more about millennials and their sex lives was launched by the Department for Education. Overall, 16,000 people born in 1989-90 were tracked from the age of 14. Each person was interviewed by University College London in 2016 and details have now been released.

Susanna Abse, a psychoanalytic psychotherapist at Balint Consultancy, told the Sunday Times: "Millennials have been brought up in a culture of hypersexuality which has bred a fear of intimacy.

"The fear for young men is of being humiliated that they can't live up to that, plus the fear of exposure in your Facebook group." Dry Abse suggested, simply, young people have suffered from a high level of sexualized content from an early age, which can have an adverse impact on relationships.

The new findings echo a US study, which found just 44 percent of teenage girls had lost their virginity – compared to 58 percent 25 years before.

There are other studies that suggest millennials are 'too nervous' and 'anxious' to have healthy sex lives.

Today, mental health is in the spotlight. Some feel social culture is changing as younger people fight back against decades of marginalization.