﻿ Revealed: Why young adults are not losing their virginity till their 20’s : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Relationships

Here is why young adults are not losing their virginity till they are in their 20s

user-avatar
By
The Mirror

22nd May 2018

ALSO READ: Dumped at old age: My 81-year-old boyfriend has left me for another woman

One in eight 26-year-olds are still virgins, according to new research. Young people – millennials – are waiting longer to have sex than the previous generation, analysts say, as they're worried about intimacy and being humiliated on social media.

In previous generations, information shows around one in 20 people were still virgins by the age of 26 – be the reason the Swinging Sixties or simply the fact people got married earlier.

A project to find out more about millennials and their sex lives was launched by the Department for Education. Overall, 16,000 people born in 1989-90 were tracked from the age of 14. Each person was interviewed by University College London in 2016 and details have now been released.

Susanna Abse, a psychoanalytic psychotherapist at Balint Consultancy, told the Sunday Times: "Millennials have been brought up in a culture of hypersexuality which has bred a fear of intimacy.

"The fear for young men is of being humiliated that they can't live up to that, plus the fear of exposure in your Facebook group." Dry Abse suggested, simply, young people have suffered from a high level of sexualized content from an early age, which can have an adverse impact on relationships.

The new findings echo a US study, which found just 44 percent of teenage girls had lost their virginity – compared to 58 percent 25 years before.

There are other studies that suggest millennials are 'too nervous' and 'anxious' to have healthy sex lives.

ALSO READ: Four common signs your relationship won’t last long

Today, mental health is in the spotlight. Some feel social culture is changing as younger people fight back against decades of marginalization.

relationships
intimacytalk
virginity

Related Stories

Dumped at old age: My 81-year-old boyfriend has left me for another woman

Marriage Advice

Dumped at old age: My 81-year-old boyfriend has left me for another woman

By Mirror

Four common signs your relationship won’t last long

Relationships

Four common signs your relationship won’t last long

By Shanniq Monicah

Confessions: It was a one night stand, she claims I raped her

Readers Lounge

Confessions: It was a one night stand, she claims I raped her

By Simon and Boke

Here are the health benefits of sex that you probably do not know

Between The Sheets

Here are the health benefits of sex that you probably do not know

By Maggie Gitu

Six signs you are a bad friend

Relationships

Six signs you are a bad friend

By Esther Muchene

8 questions single people wish you could stop asking

Relationships

8 questions single people wish you could stop asking

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman