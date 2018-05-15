﻿ 13 best looks from the Cannes Film Festival 2018 : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

Here are some of the Cannes Festival jaw-dropping looks

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

15th May 2018

ALSO READ: Four ways to wear a suit in a classy way

 

Every year, an international celebration of Fashion and Film worldwide is held. Some of the world’s big names from different movies, screenings and series attended the event.

The likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Kristen Stewart, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, the list is endless.

The 71st Cannes Film Festival this year which was in South France took 11 days, a red carpet marathon for the photographers.

The celebrities for sure brought their A-game and stunned all the way!

Here are some of the best dressed celebrities:

ALSO READ: How Millie Odhiambo inspired hairstyles for women with receding hairline

1.Winnie Harlow
2.Lupita Nyon'go
3.Naomi Campbell
4. Aja Naomi King
5. Amber Heard
6.Julian Moore
7. Fan Bing Bing
8. Cate Blanchett
9. Arya Hargate
10. Kendall Jenner
11. Irina Shayk
12. Hellen Mirren
13. Bella Hadid

 

trendytuesdays
trendsetters
cannesfestival2018
cannesfestivalfashion

Related Stories

Four ways to wear a suit in a classy way

Fashion Tips

Four ways to wear a suit in a classy way

By Shanniq Monicah

How Millie Odhiambo inspired hairstyles for women with receding hairline

Trendsetters

How Millie Odhiambo inspired hairstyles for women with receding hairline

By Shanniq Monicah

12 celebrities that took Met Gala red carpet fashion to a new level

Entertainment

12 celebrities that took Met Gala red carpet fashion to a new level

By Shanniq Monicah

Five types of bras every woman needs

Fashion Tips

Five types of bras every woman needs

By Shanniq Monicah

Five amazing tips on how to walk in heels

Fashion Tips

Five amazing tips on how to walk in heels

By Miss Kimm

Ten foods that are beneficial for your hair

Hair

Ten foods that are beneficial for your hair

By Esther Muchene

Latest Stories

telegram-follow

Popular Stories

next

Evewoman