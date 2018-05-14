ALSO READ: 12 celebrities that took Met Gala red carpet fashion to a new level

The outspoken MP has inspired many women to be confident in spite of challenges thrown at her. She does her things her way and never pays attention to what people say about her.

Millie Odhiambo is one lady that is particular with her hairstyles. While they are trendy and chic, they also serve a purpose of masking her receding hairline. This condition can be caused by several factors but nothing a little hair and a good hairdresser cannot hide.

Here are the hairstyles that we think would inspire many who are trying to deal with receding hairline.

