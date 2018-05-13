ALSO READ: How to make a tropical fruit and milk smoothie

This weekend let’s make a super easy and fun meal that can be whipped up in a few minutes using Mince beef. The mince is a fantastically versatile ingredient, it is one of the easiest meat items to cook in the kitchen and also one can derive many dishes with it like lasagne, meatloaf, Bolognese to go with pasta and a lots of other family favorites, today we make some kebabs in tomato here is what you will need.

Ingredients

250g minced beef

1 teaspoon garlic ginger paste

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon curry powder

Juice of one lime

1 onion sliced

1 tomato cubed

2 tablespoons

100g tomato paste

2 tablespoons oil for frying

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped coriander

Cooked turmeric rice for serving

Method

On a plate season the minced meat with salt and pepper, add turmeric powder, garlic ginger paste, lime juice, coriander and half of the garam masala, mix well with your hands ensuring all the ingredients are combine well and flavors has infused well.

Using both your hand start molding the kebabs in a cylindrical shape as you roll them with your hands until you get the desired shape, you should get about 10- 15 kebabs depends with the size of the kebabs.

In a non-stick pan over medium heat add the oil then pan fry the kebabs until golden brown. Remove kebabs from the pan and set aside. Using the same pan sauté the onions until soft, add the fresh tomatoes and cook for 5 minutes, add the remaining garam masala, curry powder, tomato paste and salt to taste. Cook further for another 5 minutes or until sauce is thick then go in with the cooked kebabs and stir well to coat the sauce then serve with your turmeric rice.

