These beautiful ladies are one of the top female gospel hosts in the country and one thing that keeps us glued to the screen is their style and make-up. They have different styles that match their personalities which is a plus for them. Ekirapa’s style is quite chic, classy with a touch of elegance. She is a TV host at the Crossover 101 that is aired every Sunday on NTV. The Mateke hit singer, on the other hand, hosts Pambio Live that is aired every Sundays on Maisha Magic East. Her style is simple, casual and very trendy.

Below are pictures of their style and we want your opinion on who wears it best and who relates to your fashion style?

Who wears it best between them?