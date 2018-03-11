﻿ Steamy photos of Pastor Kanyari’s sister Starlet : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Meet Pastor Kanyari's sister, she is damn beautiful

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

11th Mar 2018

Once you have been raised in a family whereby there is a pastor, reverend or bishop, and the likes, we always expect the children\siblings will follow their footsteps but it does not work like that. The controversial Pastor Kanyari’s sister, Wahu Starlet has been making headlines because of her lifestyle and looks! She is quite a snack and has left team mafisi confused. Despite her coming from a Christian family, it’s clear she is not the conservative type after she has been posting raunchy photos of her waspy figure, going out and piercings on her nipples.

Here are the photos that prove Wahu Starlet is a snack for days:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

