President Kenyatta and First lady Margaret

Yesterday being International Women’s Day, people around the world were celebrating the significant women in their lives. The president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta was not left behind as he took to his Twitter account to celebrate his wife Margaret Kenyatta.

President Uhuru wrote that he first met the first lady when he went out swimming with his father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta who urged him to befriend her. The president went ahead to shower praises on Margaret acknowledging that she has been a good friend to him, a partner and a strong supporter.

He went ahead to note that strong and successful women make a strong and successful Kenya.

Here is his tweet: