Ruth Kamande reveals why she stabbed her boyfriend to death in 2015

Ruth Kamande made headlines back in 2015 for two things in particular. One, it was alleged that she had stabbed her 22-year-old boyfriend 22 times with a knife and two, Ruth is stunningly beautiful. Ruth was arrested and locked up in Lang’ata Women Prisons where she won the Miss Lang’ata crown in 2016. She was termed the sexiest prisoner.

Ruth Kamande appeared before the court on Tuesday where she pleaded guilty to killing her young lover. The sexy lass told the court that their argument ensued after she found a small yellow card from Aids Control programme showing he was a patient, in his room.

“Farid told me that he would rather kill me and himself than have his status exposed because I realized he was HIV positive, I stabbed him severally using a kitchen knife, which fell on my chest from his hands after I overpowered him after putting my two thumbs in his eyes to save my life,” she told the court.

