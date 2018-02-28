8 things you must try do at least once in your life

ALSO READ: Signs you could be living with a sexual predator

It’s important to break from your daily routine once in a while and do at least one of these things. We can’t promise you will enjoy them but at least you will say you have tried it. While at it, you never know what else you may experience. Don’t say no one ever told you. It’s never too late to begin and with that, here are eight things you should try at least once in your life whether or not all factors fall into place.

A road trip

This should be one of the most fun and exciting things you can do. It doesn’t have to be well thought out and planned. It could be a simple drive to the next town for lunch then back.

Travel alone

Being accompanied by family or friends on a trip is fun but you can try doing it alone so that you get to do what you want and go where you want. Take a trip and make new friends.

Attend a costume party

You don’t have to wait for Halloween to dress up. Costume parties happen every other day you just have to be on the lookout and know the right people. Pick one day and get the chance to be someone else for the night. You may or may not like it. It is worth a try.

Treat yourself

If you’re working hard for your money you have every right to spoil yourself. Pick a date and take yourself to that new restaurant you have been checking out or buy yourself that expensive bottle of perfume.

Go for bungee jumping

As much as it is scary jumping from a high place with a rope tight around your waist, this is one of those experiences you must cross off your bucket list. Face your biggest fears.

Hiking

If you are an outdoor kind of person, this can be a good way to enjoy nature while keeping fit. It really doesn’t get better than that. Free gym all the way. Go for mountain climbing, bird watching on a nature trail or biking.

Camping

Whether you love nature or not, get at least one experience sleeping in the open being one with mother earth. This one chance can help you determine whether you love or hate camping.

Volunteer work

Working as a volunteer is something everyone should do. It will build your character while helping the less fortunate in society. You can offer your assistance physically or even financially. It is about making an impact no matter how small.