﻿ Governor Mandago’s wife about to make a debut in the political world : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Achieving Woman

Lucy Mandago making little but significant steps towards the political arena

user-avatar
By
Wanja Mbuthia

23rd Feb 2018
Uasin Gishu first lady Lucy Mandago (L) and her counterpart of ElgeyoMarakwet Joyce Tolgos(R) flanked by some of Uasin Gishu MCA's while addressing press in Eldoret during the North Rift women's prayers day

Uasin Gishu’s First lady, Lucy Mandago is fighting to enter into the political field. Governor Jackson Mandago’s wife Lucy Mandago and some of last year’s election losers are among big guns battling for the Senate’s SRC slot.

The Parliamentary Service Commission - the agency that employs MPs - and the Senate invited applications from qualified Kenyans amid the salary row with the SRC back in January. The deadline for application was 2nd of February and Lucy Mandago was lucky to be shortlisted.

Lucy is battling it out with other political bigwigs such as, KICC chairman and former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara and immediate former Uasin Gishu Senator Isaac Melly.

There are 80 people in the list all battling for only one slot available for the Senate to nominate one person to represent county governments at the SRC.

 Well, let us see how this goes.

telegram-follow
Lucy Mandago
Jackson Mandago
First Lady Uasin Gishu
Senate SRC
next

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

From grass to grace: Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekirapa recounts on days she went for days without food

Readers Lounge

From grass to grace: Crossover 101 TV host, Grace Ekirapa recounts on days she went for days without food

By Wanja Mbuthia

The sassy Tero Mdee returns to Kenya

Entertainment

The sassy Tero Mdee returns to Kenya

By Shanniq Monicah

Types of men who make the worst boyfriends and husbands

Girl Talk

Types of men who make the worst boyfriends and husbands

By Anne Muiruri

Adorable Photos of Tedd Josiah and daughter that prove he enjoys being a daddy

Entertainment

Adorable Photos of Tedd Josiah and daughter that prove he enjoys being a daddy

By Shanniq Monicah

Governor Mandago’s wife about to make a debut in the political world

Achieving Woman

Governor Mandago’s wife about to make a debut in the political world

By Wanja Mbuthia

Lupita Nyong’o to be featured in Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime

Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o to be featured in Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime

By Shanniq Monicah

Here are amazing 3D designs that will make your house be a fantasy

Interior décor

Here are amazing 3D designs that will make your house be a fantasy

By Derrick Oluoch

Samantha’s Bridal Wedding Fair kicks off today and this is why we can’t afford to miss

Entertainment

Samantha’s Bridal Wedding Fair kicks off today and this is why we can’t afford to miss

By Wanja Mbuthia

Evewoman