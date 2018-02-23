Governor Mandago’s wife about to make a debut in the political world

Uasin Gishu first lady Lucy Mandago (L) and her counterpart of ElgeyoMarakwet Joyce Tolgos(R) flanked by some of Uasin Gishu MCA's while addressing press in Eldoret during the North Rift women's prayers day

Uasin Gishu’s First lady, Lucy Mandago is fighting to enter into the political field. Governor Jackson Mandago’s wife Lucy Mandago and some of last year’s election losers are among big guns battling for the Senate’s SRC slot.

The Parliamentary Service Commission - the agency that employs MPs - and the Senate invited applications from qualified Kenyans amid the salary row with the SRC back in January. The deadline for application was 2nd of February and Lucy Mandago was lucky to be shortlisted.

Lucy is battling it out with other political bigwigs such as, KICC chairman and former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara and immediate former Uasin Gishu Senator Isaac Melly.

There are 80 people in the list all battling for only one slot available for the Senate to nominate one person to represent county governments at the SRC.

Well, let us see how this goes.