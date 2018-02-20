5 beauty treatments using egg yolk

ALSO READ: 8 lip balm hacks that you need in your life

Eggs are full of nutrients which make them not only great for our diet, but also great for skin care and other beauty treatments. If you are in the kitchen whipping up a delicious egg recipe, consider saving some to pamper yourself in your skin care and body care routine.

Here are five egg yolk treatments you can easily make at home.

Close up pores

If you are looking to close up your pores before retiring to bed, whip up a mixture of egg yolk and olive oil. Apply this mixture to a clean face and leave it for 5-10 minutes. After that, wash it away to reveal hydrated, supple skin.

Fixing split ends

Split ends can be a menace in that they make hair look weak and unattractive, not to mention that they cause hair to be prone to breakage. An egg yolk hair mask is just the solution you need. Mix the egg yolk with some coconut oil, olive oil and honey and then let the mixture soak into your split ends. Wash out the mixture after a while and your split ends will be sorted.

Hair conditioner

You can use an egg yolk to make hair conditioner and pump life back into your hair. For this, you will simply need an egg yolk and half a teaspoon of olive oil. Mix the two together in a bowl then apply to your hair. Leave it to sit for 15 minutes before rinsing it out for beautiful, soft, healthy hair.

To strengthen weak nails

If you suffer from brittle nails that are prone to frequent breaking, an egg yolk might be the answer you need. Mix an egg yolk with some honey and apply all over your nails. Leave it for 10 minutes before washing it out. The yolk contains proteins that will strengthen the nails while the honey has anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties that are good for the nails.

Face mask for wrinkles

Making an egg yolk face mask is a great way to tighten and tone your skin. To make this face mask you need an egg yolk, olive oil and a banana. Mix the ingredients together, apply on your face and leave for 5-10 minutes before washing it off. The olive oil moisturizes the skin and acts as a natural botox. The banana contains vitamin E, B2, B3 and zinc which effectively slow aging.