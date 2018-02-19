Lupita shines at Black Panther premiere in Jo’burg days after disappointing Kenyan fans

Lupita when he attended the premiere in Jo'burg (Photo|Courtesy)

After disappointing her home fans who expected her to attend the much publicized premiere of ‘Black Panther’ in Kenya, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o visited South Africa for the film’s debut.

Taking her red-carpet moments in a dazzling red outfit with golden encrust, Lupita looked jovial, more so at home in Johannesburg, South Africa, a place where the movie borrows the local Xhosa dialect heavily and where some of the film’s assists come from. She was accompanied by among others Danai Gurira, one of the lead actresses in the film.

Earlier on Saturday, the 34-year-old Hollywood star looked stunning as she strutted the streets of Johannesburg in a skin-tight orange dress, striking poses with Danai who sported an off-the-shoulder black and white dress.

Fit like a glove

Lupita’s stunning Narciso Rodriguez dress fit like a glove, even offering a peek of her taut tummy with a flirt cut-out atop her abs.

Lupita styled her hair into a short ponytail while masking her eyes with chocolate brown cat-eyed shades, writes Mail Online.

‘Black Panther’ is on track to earn $210 million at box offices, which would make it the high-earning February debut even in addition to being the biggest opening weekend of all time for any superhero film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The action film stars Chadwick Boseman, 41, as T’Challa, who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

The Ryan Coogler directed picture also stars Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluuya and Sterling K. Brown.