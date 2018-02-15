﻿ Exclusive: Bahati finally reveals Daina Marua’s pregnancy journey and it’s breathtaking : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Bahati finally lets us in on their pregnancy journey for the last nine months

Wanja Mbuthia

15th Feb 2018
Diana Marua's baby bump shoot

Well, we must congratulate Bahati and Diana for keeping the pregnancy news a secret for all this while. Although there were rumours about them expecting, they never actually confirmed nor denied the claims and it is only yesterday the news hit us that indeed the two welcomed a baby girl.

ALSO READ: Things you didn’t know about Daina Marua- Bahati’s wife and baby mama

Heck!! We even missed the baby shower news and there was no single photo of a pregnant Diana. They indeed kept it all under wraps. Bahati however promised his fans to let them in on the pregnancy journey through an Instagram post, a promise that he has made good:

 

See video  :

