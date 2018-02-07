﻿ Meet the sexy voluptuous American-Kenyan Song bird that leaves Kenyan men lusting : Evewoman - The Standard
Evewoman-logo

Entertainment

Woman Crush Wednesday: The victorious Victoria Kimani

user-avatar
By
Shanniq Monicah

07th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: These Throwback Photos of Diamond Platinumz will make your realize money changes people

 

Victoria Kimani is one of the most successful Kenyan female artistes. She was born in America but proudly Kenyan. Besides her singing, she is an actress, song writer and a fashion icon for days.

She is our woman crush today because she has been able to rise in her music despite the hate and criticism she faced in the past from the fellow citizens. In life, there will always be those people that will talk negative and that should never come in between your goals, she has never looked back. Her growth is impeccably amazing and we could not be more than happy for her. She is representing our country and taking it to greater heights in the music industry. 

Victoria is popularly known for her hit songs, China Love, Booty bounce, Prokoto, Show etc. and ofcourse she is body goals!

ALSO READ: Edith Kimani and Fena Gitu having a cute girlfriend moment that got controversial

Something you did not know about Victoria Kimani:

She is a July Baby

She started singing at 9-years-old

Born in Los Angeles

 

ALSO READ: Meet Kenya’s Bad boy of all times, the beard king and radio coco master

telegram-follow
kenyanfemaleartists
victoriakimani
kenyanentertainment
next

Related Stories

These Throwback Photos of Diamond Platinumz will make your realize money changes people

Entertainment

These Throwback Photos of Diamond Platinumz will make your realize money changes people

By Shanniq Monicah

Edith Kimani and Fena Gitu having a cute girlfriend moment that got controversial

Entertainment

Edith Kimani and Fena Gitu having a cute girlfriend moment that got controversial

By Shanniq Monicah

Meet Kenya’s Bad boy of all times, the beard king and radio coco master

My Man

Meet Kenya’s Bad boy of all times, the beard king and radio coco master

By Shanniq Monicah

Throwback Photos of Size 8 reborn that will leave you surprised

Entertainment

Throwback Photos of Size 8 reborn that will leave you surprised

By Shanniq Monicah

New Fashion Designer Alert: Adelle Onyango will be launching her fashion line

Entertainment

New Fashion Designer Alert: Adelle Onyango will be launching her fashion line

By Shanniq Monicah

Anerlisa Muigai leaves her 20’s in an all-white birthday party

Entertainment

Anerlisa Muigai leaves her 20’s in an all-white birthday party

By Shanniq Monicah

Latest Stories

Popular Stories

Recommended For You

Get your man to propose to you in these 5 steps

Girl Talk

Get your man to propose to you in these 5 steps

By Shanniq Monicah

Reasons why your man has a low sexual drive

Girl Talk

Reasons why your man has a low sexual drive

By Shanniq Monicah

Scary reasons why you should not shave your pubic hair

Girl Talk

Scary reasons why you should not shave your pubic hair

By Shanniq Monicah

Beyoncé’s dad claims that if she wasn’t ‘light-skinned’ she wouldn’t be as successful as she is right now

Readers Lounge

Beyoncé’s dad claims that if she wasn’t ‘light-skinned’ she wouldn’t be as successful as she is right now

By Wanja Mbuthia

Common mistakes that people make while visting the sick

Health

Common mistakes that people make while visting the sick

By Esther Muchene

How my 27th birthday gift changed my entire life: Carolyne Ng'ang'a

Health

How my 27th birthday gift changed my entire life: Carolyne Ng'ang'a

By Nanjinia Wamuswa

Causes of Vaginal Bleeding after sex

Girl Talk

Causes of Vaginal Bleeding after sex

By Shanniq Monicah

Njambi Koikai pens an emotional post just days before she flies out for surgery

Health

Njambi Koikai pens an emotional post just days before she flies out for surgery

By Wanja Mbuthia

Evewoman