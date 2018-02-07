﻿ Kyle Jenner finally reveals the name of her daughter : Evewoman - The Standard
Entertainment

Kylie Jenner Has Revealed the Name of Her Baby Daughter

Wanja Mbuthia

07th Feb 2018

ALSO READ: Never seen before photos of a pregnant Kyle Jenner

First time mommy and the youngest daughter of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has finally revealed the name of her daughter. The reality star took to social media on Tuesday to announce the name of her daughter. She used the same platform to announce her birth news days ago. She has named her Stormi.

 

stormi webster ????????

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

20-year-old Kyle Jenner is in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

Kyle managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps all through.  When she finally broke the news, she said… "My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," Jenner said on Sunday. "I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how."

Anyway, from us at Eve, we wish Stormi a good life!!

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner welcomes a baby girl

