ALSO READ: Edith Kimani and Fena Gitu having a cute girlfriend moment that got controversial

Wahu the songbird has and still is a darling to many. She is one of the female artists who have survived in the industry for a very long time. She is still relevant many years later. What makes her even more admirable, is the fact that her relationship with fellow celebrity and musician, Nameless has passed the test of time.

The two have been together for more than 10 years and are blessed with two beautiful girls and never ones have we heard about their relationship dramas as is the norm with most celebrity couples locally. When many of us may wonder what the secret to a happy marriage in the lime light maybe, Wahu just gave some serious talk on relationships and we can’t help but guess this has been the driving power behind their strong union.

She took to her Instagram page to drop some serious relationship talk. Take a look: