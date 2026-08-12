The tax loophole keeping sanitary towel prices high

When Kenya removed Value Added Tax (VAT) on sanitary towels back in 2004, the move was applauded locally and globally, as this was the first country to scrap this tax on such crucial products.
It came following intense lobbying from social entrepreneurs, rights groups and health advocates.
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