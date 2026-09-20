Students urged to consider alternative pathways

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TVET Principal Secretary Dr Esther Mworia awards Fredrick Ngugi the overall best student in Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Power Option during Nairobi National Polytechnic graduation on September 18, 2026.

[Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Education stakeholders are calling for urgent action to support students who have not reported to universities and other higher learning institutions, amid concerns that thousands of young people could be left behind despite qualifying for further education.

Boaz Waruku, Policy Advisor at the Elimu Bora Working Group, has urged the government to conduct a nationwide “mop-up” exercise for students who have been placed in institutions but remain at home.

He said the exercise should be similar to efforts used to ensure learners transition from primary school to senior secondary education.

Speaking during a press briefing on Sunday, Waruku called on the government to clarify the position of students affected by the September intake and provide a clear way forward.

For those already placed but stranded at home, he proposed that the Ministry of Interior coordinate efforts to help them travel to their designated institutions so they can access interim financial support once it is released.

“We want Parliament to legislate the right, not the promise. Right now we are rushing to ensure that the promise by the President bears fruit, but we need to work towards the right, not the promise,” Waruku said.

He also called for urgent funding to universities and colleges, questioning how institutions can continue operating when they have not received adequate disbursements.

L-R: Boaz Waruku Policy & Strategy Advisor Elimu Bora Working Group with David Karani during a press brief on September 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

The debate comes as Kenya reviews its higher education financing system. Waruku said a memorandum had been submitted to Parliament on proposed changes through the Tertiary Education Placement and Funding Bill.

According to the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), 212,510 of the 268,714 candidates who scored C+ and above in the 2025 KCSE examinations applied for placement.

This leaves more than 50,000 candidates who either did not apply, missed the deadline or chose not to pursue university education locally.

Stakeholders, however, say failure to join university should not be viewed as the end of a young person’s education.

Principal Secretary for TVET, Dr Esther Muoria, has urged learners to embrace practical skills and competency-based training, saying hands-on learning can provide a foundation for employment, entrepreneurship and service to society.

“Learning institutions must align their programs with changing technologies, and emerging opportunities including those in digital services, renewable energy and the space sector,” she said.

Nyakio Gichuki, CEO of Universal Future Frontiers, said some learners are increasingly choosing technical and international education because their strengths may lie outside traditional academic pathways.

“The world is changing, and the future belongs to those who are ready for it. international exposure, and build the skills needed to thrive in today's global economy,” Gichuki said.

She said opportunities in areas such as mechanical engineering, manufacturing, automation, computer science, medicine, food technology and business can equip young people with skills needed in a changing global economy.

“Some learners realise that their potential is in different aspect as opposed to the academic. A part from joining local TVET locally, some are opting to join China institutions which provide policy direction, expand access, promote equity and strengthens quality in skills training.”

Nyakio also highlighted opportunities for Kenyan students to study in China, where English-taught programmes and exposure to technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced manufacturing can provide alternative routes to professional careers.

“It is with this conviction that this continue to foster a dynamic environment for research, innovation, creativity and capacity building. This initiative has empowered trainees to excel scholarly, innovative and creative pursuits,” she stated.

The growing interest in alternatives raises an important issue for families: university is not the only route to a successful career.

“This is committed to nurturing a culture in which knowledge is not only acquired but also applied to solve practical problems, create opportunities, promote innovation and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

Technical and vocational education, professional training, entrepreneurship and carefully selected international programmes can also provide pathways into employment and further learning.

“As the world more digital from AI to cyber security, and smart systems, technology is at the heart of every industry,” she stated.

At the same time, stakeholders caution that alternatives should not become a substitute for fixing weaknesses in Kenya’s education financing system.

Students who qualify for higher education need predictable funding, while universities and colleges require resources to operate effectively.