Digital boost for Bungoma

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Bungoma County receives an additional batch of digital learning devices under the EIDU programme.[File, Standard]

Bungoma County has received an additional batch of digital learning devices under the EIDU programme.

The move is set to accelerate the integration of technology in early childhood education and enhance learning outcomes.

The devices will strengthen digital literacy among ECDE learners while supporting teachers with modern instructional tools.

The county signed a partnership with EIDU in 2024 to roll out a digital learning program targeting young learners in the county, in advancing the integration of modern learning technologies into Kenya’s education system in line with the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform, Kenya Vision 2030, and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Nr 4 (Quality Education for All).

Governor Kenneth Lusaka welcomed the development, terming it a major leap towards modernising education in the county.

“This support marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform learning. By embracing digital platforms, we are equipping our children with critical 21st-century skills and preparing them for a competitive future,” he said.

Statistics prepared by the county administration indicate that 135 ECDE centres are currently funded by the County Government, while 409 are supported by development partners under the programme.

However, 276 schools have yet to be boarded, highlighting gaps in access that the county now seeks to address.

The EIDU team, led by Hanifar Oathman, said there was an urgent need to expand the programme’s reach, noting disparities in device distribution.

“The current ratio stands at 1:30 in donor-supported schools and 1:23 in county-funded institutions. We encourage the county to fast-track onboarding so that no child is left behind,” she said, Oathman.

She added that digital learning is transforming classroom experiences by making lessons more interactive and enabling real-time monitoring of learner progress.

“The initiative not only enhances teaching but also equips learners with foundational digital skills necessary for a seamless transition to lower primary education,” she noted.

The devices will be rolled out across ECDE centres in the county, complementing ongoing investments in teacher training and digital infrastructure.

County officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening partnerships aimed at expanding access to inclusive, quality, and technology-driven education.

Bungoma County Executive Member (CECM) for Education and Vocational Training Agness Wachiye and Chief Officer George Kombo describe the move as a major step in integrating technology into the learning system at the county level.

“The digital learning program will greatly improve learning outcomes and ensure students have access to the latest educational tools and resources,” Wachiye noted.

EIDU is a digital education program and platform designed to improve foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) for children in low-income settings, particularly within public pre-primary and early primary schools.